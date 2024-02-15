Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires 1,936 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 163.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.17. 468,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,953. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.