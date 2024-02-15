Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5.61 and approximately $15.49 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015437 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,310.93 or 1.00054729 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00013488 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00172149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

