Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 208,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $212.64 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

