QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 372,562 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $66,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $155.04. 3,247,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,415. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

