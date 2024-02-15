Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$7.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.