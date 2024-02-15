Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Issued By Cormark

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 4.97. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.54 and a 52 week high of C$10.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.28.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.