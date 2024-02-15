Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Boosted by Analyst

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,514 shares of company stock worth $346,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.