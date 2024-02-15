Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after purchasing an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

