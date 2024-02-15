Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,789,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

