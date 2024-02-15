Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.