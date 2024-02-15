Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $389.80 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $395.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.48 and a 200-day moving average of $275.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $37,490,151. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

