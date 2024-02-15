Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Issued By William Blair

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

NYSE LDOS opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Leidos by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

