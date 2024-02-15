Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Sunday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.69.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$45.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$54.05.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.