Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.60.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 74.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.