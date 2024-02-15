ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.
PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Shares of PRQR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
