Prom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73.69 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. Prom has a market capitalization of $204.00 million and $73.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.18 or 0.00021491 BTC on major exchanges.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.3066238 USD and is up 59.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $205,409,310.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

