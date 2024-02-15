Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

POWI opened at $75.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,708. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Power Integrations by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 178,402 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

