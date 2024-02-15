Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 2,812 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $224,931.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,642 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $121,442.32.

On Thursday, November 30th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,116,775.44.

Power Integrations Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.