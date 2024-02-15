Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

POLA opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

