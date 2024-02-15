PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $121,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,022 shares of company stock worth $15,407,762. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $339.90. 228,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,394. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.72. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $342.05.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

