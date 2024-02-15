PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $142,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,411. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.07.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.