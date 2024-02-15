Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 4,688.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of PLMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 152,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,364. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Plum Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.