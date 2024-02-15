Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,255. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.30.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.