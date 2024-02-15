PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Update

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 36,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

PG&E Stock Up 0.7 %

PG&E Announces Dividend

NYSE PCG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 5,061,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,486,387. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in PG&E by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in PG&E by 14.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PG&E by 82.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 729,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 78.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,817,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 448,375 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.