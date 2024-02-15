Peter Dubens Purchases 40,500 Shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens acquired 40,500 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £183,870 ($232,217.73).

On Friday, November 17th, Peter Dubens purchased 300,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,326,000 ($1,674,665.32).

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 459 ($5.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £809.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.42 and a beta of 0.71. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 392 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.57). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 454.40.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

