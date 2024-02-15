Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 899,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Personalis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Personalis

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Personalis Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 267,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.