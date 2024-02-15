Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,670 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

