PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 565.83 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

