PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $128.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

