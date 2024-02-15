PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,287,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $14,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

