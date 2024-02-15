Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $189.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

