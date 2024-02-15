Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 40,388 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the typical volume of 6,305 put options.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

PTEN stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 6,969,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

