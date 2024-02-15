Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 40,388 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the typical volume of 6,305 put options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance
PTEN stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 6,969,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
