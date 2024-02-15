Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) versus Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Elevation Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$136.12 million ($2.06) -0.49 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($5.43) -0.51

This table compares Passage Bio and Elevation Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -69.34% -54.85% Elevation Oncology N/A -235.11% -134.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Passage Bio and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Passage Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 593.07%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 73.24%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Elevation Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

