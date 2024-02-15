Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Parsons updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Parsons Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Parsons by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Parsons by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

