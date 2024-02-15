Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Releases Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 413.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 21.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,548. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

