Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $729,200.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

