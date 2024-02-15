Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PACB

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of PACB stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.