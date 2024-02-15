PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells $3,479,105.76 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $3,464,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

