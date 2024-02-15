P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

