Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $103.07 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,258.07 or 0.99818974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00179874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

