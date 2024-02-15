Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $114.24 on Monday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $314.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

