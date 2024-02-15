Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $7.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.

OPRT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 33,559 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $128.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

