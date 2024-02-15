OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
