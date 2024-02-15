OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OCX

OncoCyte Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.99 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,979 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.