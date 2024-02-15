OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.48 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $98.48 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00080272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

