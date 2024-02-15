Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omeros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at $208,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
