Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,407,406. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.