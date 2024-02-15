Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,857.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,723.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,551. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,667.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,591.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.