Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

OPOF stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

