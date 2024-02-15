NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross Sells 250 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Susan Williamson Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25.
NVR Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,501.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,056.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6,410.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,617.24.
NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Trading of NVR
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.