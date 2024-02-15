NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross Sells 250 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Williamson Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,501.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7,056.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6,410.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,617.24.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,568,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

