Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.84.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien
Nutrien Price Performance
NTR stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.