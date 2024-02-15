Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

